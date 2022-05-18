State lawmakers hope to end late night final day-of-session marathons

State lawmakers hope to bring an end to a constitutional quirk that makes for late nights on the final day of session each year.

The state constitution requires lawmakers to stay in session until midnight on June 30 in order to call itself into special session to complete unfinished business.

House Speaker Peter Schwartzkopf says the practice is outdated and unnecessary. His amendment would allow the legislature to recall itself back into special session after 5:00 PM on June 30.

During a Senate Executive Committee hearing Wednesday, state Sen. Brain Pettyjohn supported the change, noting that holding late night sessions can make it harder for constituents to give public comment.

He also argues lawmakers and staff often drive home exhausted, increasing the risks of traffic accidents. “It’s a better public policy for us to wrap up sooner rather than later on June 30 so we’re not conducting business late into the morning hours," he said, "and so that we’re keeping traffic off the road during those times.”

The bill would not require lawmakers to stop working at 5:00 PM on June 30; it would simply give them more flexibility to leave at a reasonable time. Because it is a constitutional amendment, it needs to pass in two consecutive sessions to be adopted.

The bill faces no opposition in either chamber and has already passed in the House of Representatives.