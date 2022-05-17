© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Delaware revenue estimate rises again as state lawmakers prepare to build 2023 budget

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published May 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
DEFAC.jpg

Delaware sees another boost to its budgetary bottom line in the latest state revenue forecast.

The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DEFAC) added another $184 million to the pool of money lawmakers can use when crafting the fiscal year 2023 budget.

They now have $6.48 billion dollars available to spend. That’s well above the $4.9 billion budget and $200 million in one-time supplemental spending Gov. John Carney proposed in January.

$236 million of the surplus revenue will go toward the $300 rebate check each adult in the state will receive starting this month.

The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee will use the May DEFAC estimates when it begins its budget mark-up May 24th.

DEFAC offers one final set of estimates in mid-June before lawmakers vote on the state’s 2023 budget before the end of the legislative session June 30.

Politics & Government
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne