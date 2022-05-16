Governor Carney tests positive for COVID-19

Governor John Carney announced late on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson for the Governor, Emily David, said in a statement that Carney received a positive result through an at-home antigen test, which he took after experiencing mild symptoms.

“I am feeling well and will continue to work remotely, but unfortunately will have to miss a few in-person events,” Carney said in a statement. “I will continue to follow the CDC guidelines following my positive result.”

Carney is vaccinated and double boosted and is currently isolating per the CDC guidelines.

According to data from the Department of Health and Social Services, COVID-19 cases have been trending upwards for the last 8 weeks straight. The current 7-day rolling average for positive tests is 17.6%, and new positive cases on a 7-day average is 494.

The COVID-19 death toll across the country hit one million on Monday.