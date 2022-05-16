Former state representative Gerald Brady placed on probation for shoplifting

Former State Rep. Gerald Brady was sentenced to probation last week after pleading guilty to two counts of shoplifting from a local Newark grocery store.

Court documents from the Newark Alderman’s Court show Brady was also ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus $174 in restitution and $90 in additional fees. One shoplifting count was dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Police received a report from a Suburban Plaza ACME staff member on January 12th, who claimed to see Brady carry a cartload of goods past the registers, and out to his car, refusing to pay for them. Brady was also identified from a similar incident in late December.

The Wilmington Democrat served in Delaware’s General Assembly for 16 years before resigning just days before Newark Police issued a warrant for his arrest January 25th. Brady immediately turned himself in. His resignation took effect on February 4th.

In his resignation statement, Brady said he was struggling with PTSD, but did not mention the criminal investigation.

In 2021, Brady also came under fire for using anti-Asian slurs and jokes about sex workers in an email.