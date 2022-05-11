Georgia sheriff responds to criticism for DSU women's lacrosse team traffic stop

The Georgia sheriff whose deputies stopped and searched the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team bus for drugs last month responded to allegations of racial profiling on Tuesday afternoon.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman argued Tuesday the April 20th traffic stop, in which deputies searched the bus with drug dogs after pulling it over for a minor moving violation, did not violate the Fourth Amendment rights of the DSU lacrosse team and bus driver.

He also claimed his officers were unaware that DSU is historically Black and the majority of the lacrosse team’s members are Black. Bowman said the deputies were conducting routine stops of commercial vehicles and had drug dogs on hand as part of their assignment.

After boarding the bus, body-worn video camera footage recorded one of the deputies speculating that they would find drugs during their search. Though said Bowman his deputies did not search the team's personal belongings, body-worn video camera footage shows deputies searching students’ luggage, and lacrosse coach Pamella Jenkins says members of her team found evidence that deputies opened their bags.

“One of my players had a gift that was given to her by a family member when we played a game in Georgia," she said. "They found her gift, and it was packed away deep in her bag. They must have gone through it pretty well, because we were on the side of the road for a good 30 to 45 minutes.”

Team members have alleged the deputies attempted to pressure them into admitting they were carrying drugs or drug paraphernalia, and some question the legality of the stop. The deputies did not find any drugs.

DSU President Dr. Tony Allen said Monday the school is looking into recourse for the incident, including possible legal action. On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jenkins referred the case to the US Department of Justice for investigation.

Though Bowman denied that the students’ race was a motivator in the search of the bus, he said he was aware that the experience was unsettling for many of the students. The deputies who stopped the bus were white.

"We realize that this current environment, even a traffic stop can be alarming to citizens, including African-Americans,” he said.

