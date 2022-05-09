© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

Almost $6 million in earmarked funds designated for mental and physical health programs

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published May 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
Senator Chris Coons
Rachel Sawicki
Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester
Rachel Sawicki
Senator Tom Carper
Rachel Sawicki

Three organizations split 6 million of the $100 million in federal funding Delaware’s Congressional delegation secured for community projects.

The Salvation Army is receiving around half a million dollars to bolster security and safety at the Emergency Housing Residence Shelter, which houses many victims of human trafficking.

Major Timothy Sheehan, Delaware State Coordinator for the Salvation Army, says human trafficking actually increased during the pandemic.

“Folks who are coming out of a human trafficking situation, would be a little paranoid about everything," Sheehan said. "They want to feel secure that someone isn’t gonna be able to just come in and again, capture them, if you will.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D) praised the wrap-around services the Salvation Army provides for people he says are “lost to the streets.”

“Being here in this place, and recognizing that there is an opportunity for them, without judgment, with support, with vision and hope and faith and service, to recapture a sense of purpose and meaning in their life, has got to be some of the most important, purposeful and meaningful work that anyone can do,” Coons said.

From left to right: Senator Chris Coons, Delaware State Coordinators for the Salvation Army, Timothy and Lisa Sheehan, Representative Lisa Blunt-Rochester, and Senator Tom Carper.

Westside Family Healthcare is receiving $2 million to renovate and expand resident capacity and patient-centered care. The other $3.5 million for Jewish Family Services will create a fellowship program to train mental health counselors.

Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester (D) says each project that receives funding is about restoring faith in government too, and showing people that they are heard in Washington D.C.

“We already knew that we had mental health and substance abuse issues pre-pandemic," Blunt-Rochester said. "The pandemic just exacerbated it. And then you have individuals that are doing the work that are also feeling the trauma.”

These funds are some of the first earmarks approved since a series of scandals related to earmarks nearly a decade ago that sparked a prohibition.

Coons says this time, everything about the direction of the money is public and transparent.

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
