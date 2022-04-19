© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

State Sen. Darius Brown reinstated to committee positions after acquittal

Delaware Public Media | By Paul Kiefer
Published April 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
Darius.JPG
Megan Pauly
/
Delaware Public Media

Delaware's State Senate reinstated Sen. Darius Brown (d-Wilmington) to his committee appointments on Tuesday after a jury acquitted him of two misdemeanor charges in January.

Brown will return to his position as chair of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee and as a member of the Capital Improvement Committee when the state legislature resumes its session next week.

Delaware State Police arrested Brown in Wilmington last May after he allegedly punched and threw a glass of water at a woman while the pair dined at a restaurant.

He was charged with misdemeanor offensive touching and disorderly conduct; both charges carried a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail.

A Wilmington jury later acquitted Brown of both charges after his attorney argued the woman had lied about the incident to damage Brown’s reputation.

Senate President Pro Temp David Sokola (D-Newark) removed Brown from his committee assignments after the incident. Brown has also faced scrutiny for getting into a verbal altercation with State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle) during an event in November. It remains unclear whether he will be disciplined for that incident.

Sokola said he believes Brown’s year-long removal from his committee positions was appropriate.

Paul Kiefer
Paul Kiefer comes to Delaware from Seattle, where he covered policing, prisons and public safety for the local news site PubliCola.
