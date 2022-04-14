Lawmakers approve $300 rebate checks for Delawareans

Delawareans can expect to see relief checks from the state soon.

The State Senate passed the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program Thursday and Gov. John Carney immediately signed it.

The program will send a one-time direct payment of $300 to Delaware resident taxpayers to help Delawareans deal with rising gas prices and groceries due to inflation. Married couples will receive $600 under the program

The program is expected to cost about $230 million dollars and will be funded using this year’s nearly $1 billion budget surplus.

Checks will be issued by the end of May to Delawareans who filed 2020 personal income tax returns.

Those who didn’t file a 2020 return because they weren’t required to are still eligible for the rebate. The Dept. of Finance will go through the database of other state agencies, like the DMV, to find eligible residents.

The state also plans to create a website where those not identified can apply.