Democrat announces intent to run for New Castle County Executive

Marcus Henry plans to kick off his 2024 campaign for New Castle County Executive this month.

Henry has 20 years of public service under his belt. He has worked for the last three county executives - most recently as general manager of the county department of community services under currency County Executive Matt Meyer. Prior to that, he had a stint as the county’s economic development director.

He touts his work overseeing numerous renovations and creations for New Castle County’s libraries and helping to expand access to summer youth programs for underserved communities.

“I have my own direct experience running administration of departments,” Henry said. “So, I’m excited because if I’m fortunate enough to win, I can hit the ground running in running county government and operations.”

Henry is the son of former Senator Margaret Rose Henry, the first African-American woman elected to Delaware’s General Assembly, who served for 25 years.

He says that growing up, even before his mother was elected to office, his parents emphasized strong values of civic engagement.

“My mother taught us the value of giving back and supporting our community and neighbors," Henry said. "She’s just a great role model for me. And it’s taught me the importance also, which I think is critically important for everybody, to listen. To listen to people and to have empathy for others.”

Henry says the early announcement gives him time to get to know more people in New Castle County - and for people to get to know him. He’ll run with the Democratic party and is officially kicking off his campaign on April 26.