Republican newcomer Lynn Mey announces bid for 25th House District

Newark Republican and political newcomer Lynn Mey has announced her bid for state representative in Delaware’s 25th House District.

The seat is up for grabs after incumbent State Rep. John Kowalko (D- Newark South) announced he would not seek reelection.

Even though the 25th District has more than twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans, Mey said she’s confident in her ability to engage with all constituents, regardless of party.

Speaking in front of West Park Elementary in Newark, Mey said she wants to make sure state education spending is done wisely, especially in the Christina School District.

“When I look at the schools, I think that they’re being very modest in how much the schools are visibly receiving within the Christina School District. And so I would like to see, as we look at that investment, which is a critical investment, that we ensure that it is getting to each of the schools effectively.”

Mey is also campaigning on reducing crime and providing more protection for the elderly and children, including expecting mothers.

If elected, Mey wants to see a bill requiring doctors to offer ultrasounds to patients seeking abortions be reintroduced.

“I just want to see that we’re giving women everything that they need to make the best choice and not holding back. It’s a critical decision in their life and I want to make sure they’re given all of the right support and information needed to make the best decision for themselves.”

Mey is a board member for Delaware Right to Life.

A Democrat has yet to enter the race, but Mey said she expects that to change.

