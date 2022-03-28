Delaware Air National Guard receives funding for new hangar

The Delaware Air National Guard is receiving $17.5 million in federal funding to replace the current Air National Guard Fuel Cell and Corrosion Control Hangar.

The current hangar was built in 1962, and is showing signs of its age.

The new hangar will have necessary elements the current hangar lacks, including a fully operational fire suppression system, the ability to fully enclose a C-130 aircraft, insulation, and an adequate lighting system.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says the National Guard provides services both locally and globally, pointing to their efforts working at Delaware COVID testing sites, and providing humanitarian aid worldwide

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media

“The ability for them to have a safe space to work and make sure that the equipment that they’re using is actually up to standard, really affects every single Delawarean. Every single Delawarean,” Blunt Rochester emphasized.

The current hangar is one of two required for the maintenance of C-130 aircrafts, which provide tactical airlift and airdrop of troops, cargo and passengers across the globe.

Repairs and upgrades have been deferred for over 20 years due to the expected construction of the new hangar.

Major General Michael Berry says funding the new hangar solidifies the Delaware Air National Guard’s position in the C-130 community.

“We’re now postured to not only continue operations of our current aircraft, and I’m so glad that Senator Carper mentioned it, but also to accept any potential flying missions long into the future,” said Berry.

Funding for this project comes from the Fiscal Year 2022 government spending package, and is part of $97 million being used for key Delaware projects.

