First State taxpayers could get $300 to help address rising costs

Gov. Carney and state lawmakers have a plan to provide some relief to Delawareans struggling to put gas in the tank or food on the table.

The so-called rebate proposal would put $300 back in the pockets of Delawareans. State residents who filed a 2020 tax return would be eligible with payments going out later this spring.

Legislative leaders say the idea is to bring relief to Delawareans struggling with the rising costs of just about everything - including gas, groceries and housing.

They say a record surplus of $1 billion gives policymakers the ability to offer direct payments. They estimate that around 600,000 people will be eligible at a total cost of about $186 million.

The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s latest revenue estimate earlier this week gave lawmakers an additional $349 million to spend.

Lawmakers are expected to take up legislation authorizing the relief payments after they return from a break in April.

The bipartisan agreement comes after earlier this month, Republican leaders offered a plan to send $100 to every Delaware resident.

