Coons emphasizes support for U.S. Supreme Court nominee

Delaware’s junior Senator is playing a key role in the historic confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chris Coons gave opening remarks at the start of the hearing.

Coons praised Jackson for what he described as her experience, record of impartiality and commitment to the rule of law.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the Court. Coons likened her to the civil rights icon who was the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South.

"Just as another person in American history, Ruby Bridges, walked through a critical door in our history with her chin held high and her back held straight and a fierce determination to make a difference, so you too today begin this next process of walking through this next open door," Coons told Jackson.

Coons said he’s hopeful Jackson would receive bipartisan consideration, noting that she had worked on nearly every level of the legal system and often partnered with those whose views spanned the ideological spectrum.

This is the fourth Supreme Court confirmation Coons has participated in. The hearings are expected to continue through Thursday.