House lawmakers advance abortion measure

Supporters of a bill moving forward in the General Assembly say they want to increase access to abortion services.

Under the bill, nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants would be allowed to prescribe medication used to terminate a pregnancy.

The measure was advanced by the Health and Human Development committee, on a party line vote.

The sponsor, State Rep. Debra Heffernan says the bill is in response to the healthcare staffing shortages that impact women in rural and underserved communities. She described current regulations as burdensome.

"And these not allowing Advanced Practice Nurses and PAs to prescribe this medication when they can prescribe every other medication including opiates is a medically unnecessary restriction," she said.

Advocates noted that 17 other states already authorize PAs and nurse practitioners to prescribe the medication.

Some on the committee raised concerns that the bill might allow students to obtain a prescription for the medication at school. Some members remain morally opposed to abortion.

"I just truly cannot understand the passion behind abortion and I want to point out that half the children being aborted are girls. I keep hearing about women’s health - half of them are girls. I don’t know; I don’t understand it," said State Rep. Rich Collins.

A group speaking in favor of the bill argues it doesn’t go far enough - suggesting it be expanded to include procedural abortions.

The measure can now be considered on the House floor.

