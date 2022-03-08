State Senate advances paid leave measure

Delaware is another step closer to becoming the 10th state to enact a paid family and medical leave program after a vote in the state Senate.

The paid leave bill passed by a 14-to seven vote with all GOP senators voting against the measure.

The bill creates a type of state paid leave insurance program funded by a small payroll tax split between workers and employees that, according to bill sponsor Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Claymont), would cost employees the same as a cup of coffee each week.

It would require many employers to allow workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave to welcome a new child and six weeks of medical or caregiver leave annually to deal with a serious illness or care for a sick family member.

McBride said she was lucky to be able to take paid leave when her husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media State Sen. Sarah McBride is the sponsor of the paid family and medical leave bill.

"At the end of the day, the ability to take care of your health, to look after your family, without sacrificing your income, it shouldn’t be a matter of luck, it should be the law of the land," she said.

McBride noted that in other states that have adopted paid leave requirements, mothers and infants achieve healthier outcomes and that businesses say it hasn't impacted their bottom lines.

"In the business world, there's a price to business but taking care of your employees is absolutely priceless and you will absolutely get an ROI if you invest in your people," said Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle), a supporter of the measure.

But Republican members say they have heard concerns from businesses who say the bill is "ill-timed" and would add to challenges like increasing costs due to inflation and the ongoing worker shortage.

"They take the full leave, we can’t replace them; it’s nearly impossible to replace them and we’ve spent time and money and training to develop these people and without them, our business grinds to a standstill," Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) said business owners have told him.

McBride said she worked with the business community to refine the measure and made compromises based on their feedback. She named several Delaware businesses backing the bill including the coffee shop chain Brew Haha and ChristianaCare.

The measure now heads to the House for consideration. Gov. Carney has indicated his support for it. If signed into law, Delaware would be the tenth state to enact a paid leave insurance program.