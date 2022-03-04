Voters set to fill vacant 4th House District seat

Voters in the 4th House District head to the polls Saturday for a special election.

They’re deciding who will fill the seat held by State Rep. Gerald Brady before he resigned in late February citing health reasons.

The race pits Democrat and former Wilmington City Council person Bud Freel against Republican Ted Kittila, who ran for State Attorney General in 2014.

The winner is likely to only hold the seat for the remainder of this legislative session.

The Fourth district is moving to Sussex County after redistricting. That means if the winner of this race wants to remain in office, they would likely need to challenge State Rep. Krista Griffith. Griffith’s district is absorbing most of the current 4th District.

The election is the first in Delaware to offer early voting. That voting ended Thursday.

The polls in Wilmington will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

