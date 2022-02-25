Wilmington City Council recommends Albert Mills for vacant seat

The long list of people interested in filling a vacancy on Wilmington City Council is whittled down to one.

Nineteen candidates applied for the at-large seat that opened up when Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon resigned last month to focus on business endeavors.

After one candidate withdrew, Wilmington City Council reviewed and interviewed the remaining 18 this week - settling on Albert Mills - one of Delaware’s two Poet Laureates - to fill the vacancy.

Albert Mills

It’s the second time Mills has been in this situation. In December 2018, he was picked by a five-person Council committee to fill the 1st District vacancy created when his brother - Nnamdi Chukwuocha was elected to the state legislature. The Council eventually voted Mills down and approved Councilwoman Linda Gray instead.

One year later, the Wilmington City Council changed its rules to have the interviews conducted by the entire council, rather than by a select committee.

Mills is a native of Wilmington and lifelong resident of the City who lives in the first councilmanic district.

He is also a formal Corporal and squad leader with the United States Army and a social worker and therapist who works with youth.

Mills was previously employed with Kingswood Community Center, Inc. for over 17 years where he supported probationary and community services programs.

He currently serves as Program Coordinator for Youth Advocate Program Inc, Lead Therapist at Your Center, and Truancy Program Specialist at Art for Life Delaware.

Mills is also widely known for his role with his twin brother State Representative Nnamdi Chukwuocha as The Twin Poets; they have inspired hundreds of children struggling every day with crime, prejudice, violence and lack of opportunity to strive for their potential by making a difference themselves.

Former Governor Jack Markell appointed the Twin Poets as 17th Poets Laureate of the State of Delaware on December 13, 2015.

A final vote on Albert Mills to fill the at-large seat is now expected to happen at Council’s March 3, 2022 meeting.

