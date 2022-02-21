Wilmington promotes more home ownership within city

A new program to help Wilmington homebuyers and promote more home ownership in the city is set to start in the summer.

The Wilmington First Start Home Ownership Down Payment and Settlement Assistance Program will help eligible homebuyers with loans to assist with down payments or settlement costs in Wilmington.

The program is for people who have less than 80% of the HUD median income which is at $75,600 right now for a family of four.

Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray sponsored the legislation that passed in council earlier this month, and she says it’s for homebuyers who need help with down payments.

"This program will give you up to $15,000 toward a down payment settlement. Most people realize that is the most difficult thing to come up with when you want to purchase a home is a down payment settlement. So this will help first time homebuyers and people who are on the verge and really don't have the money as a down payment."

Wilmington City Councilwoman Maria Cabrera says she benefitted from a similar program to purchase a home – and believes this will lead to more home ownership in the city.

"By having this program here in Wilmington I really firmly believe that it is an incentive for people to buy in Wilmington, and we do want to encourage more home buying in our city," Cabrera said.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki signed the legislation into law on February 4.

The legislation goes into effect on July 1.

Eligibility requirements include: