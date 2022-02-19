Rehoboth Beach commissioners decide best path forward for Wilmington-Baltimore streetscape redesign

The city of Rehoboth Beach is moving ahead with a complete redesign of some of its main streets.

But the city is limited in it’s options for preserving the aesthetics of the streets.

For almost a year, Rehoboth Beach has been exploring a remodel of it’s Wilmington and Baltimore avenues, both directly adjacent to Rehoboth Avenue.

City commissioners made the decision to continue moving forward with this project Friday afternoon, with some citing the need to ensure the city secures federal funding; discussions have estimated a total cost of around $5 million.

But the city’s options for utilities have been stunted, with Delmarva Power rejecting help with completely undergrounding utilities, including transformers and other power equipment.

“The reliability factors were really the biggest things. The outage duration and switching times in Country Club Estates when we had a vaulted system — some of the outage times were double if not triple the amount of time in other areas because of the access to the vaulted infrastructure,” said Delmarva Power's Jim Smith.

Smith adds vaulted utilities would be very susceptible to flooding this close to the ocean.

Commissioner Ed Chraznowski says the other option, putting the wires underground while keeping the transformers and other devices in boxes on ground level, could pose a challenge.

“They’re very much unlike Rehoboth Avenue,” he said. “They don’t have a median, they didn’t already have wide sidewalks. I think it may be challenging to find appropriate spots to have those padlocked boxes on those streets.”

Commissioners all agree the main objective is to rid the streets of the unattractive powerlines, which Jay Lagree says continue to get more and more crowded with more wires and boxes. The city will continue to explore all options for utilities.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

