Dewey Beach seeks to attract more seasonal staff with pay raises

Dewey Beach town commissioners are debating the cost increases for seasonal staff in its budget.

Overall, the proposed town budget is jumping up 17 percent, with a total budget of around $4.3 million.

But the city is expecting a larger increase in revenue this year, leaving the city with a surplus of around $109 thousand.

Commissioner David Jasinski has concerns about the significant increase in spending.

“I think that we have to allow ourselves room in the future to be able to do these critical infrastructure projects, to be able to have money so that we can build a new town hall and what-not,” Jasinski said.

Some of the major increases include boosting wages for many of it’s seasonal positions. Town Manager Bill Zolper says the increases are needed to attract more staff and compete with neighboring beach resorts.

“We’re competing against Bethany Beach and Rehoboth,” Zolper said. “Rehoboth’s at $17, we’re at $17, Bethany is at $17.75. So we’re still behind them paying these folks. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to get young people to come out and be summer police officers — and it’s hard to get good people.”

While Commissioner David Jasinski agrees the wage increases are needed, he questions the increase in staff from 3 parking officers to 10, and upping the amount of summer police officers to 20.

Jasinski says if the town can show confidently that increasing the amount of parking enforcement staff on the streets will increase revenue just as much, that would justify the increase.

Plus, the city seems to be struggling to hire enough officers as it is. Police Chief Sam Mackert says while there’s still a way to go, he’s seeing fewer applications for summer officer positions, and fewer returning officers.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.