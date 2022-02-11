Wilmington City Council vacancy draws a crowd

There’s a long list of people lining up to fill a vacancy on Wilmington City Council.

Nineteen qualified candidates applied for the at-large seat that opened up when Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon resigned on January 20th to focus on her business endeavors.

The 19 candidates that beat the Monday, February 7th filing deadline are:



Charity E. Cramer

Jordan M. Hines

Monica P. Alvarez

Erin Chudzik-Pryor

Kenneth C. Brown

Albert Mills

Kathleen Patterson

Steven E. Bridgett

Lisa Davis

Haneef Salaam

Albert J. Ryans

John Johnson, Jr.

Deborah E. Kraak

Coby Owens

Davon M. Hall

Wesley Smith, Jr.

Donald A. Farrell

Gary Linarducci

Kathleen Perkins

Wilmington City Council is scheduled to review the candidates and interview them on Wednesday and Thursday, February 23rd and 24th.

Council will then recommend a candidate and vote on that candidate. The candidate must receive a majority vote to fill the seat.