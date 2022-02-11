Wilmington City Council vacancy draws a crowd
There’s a long list of people lining up to fill a vacancy on Wilmington City Council.
Nineteen qualified candidates applied for the at-large seat that opened up when Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon resigned on January 20th to focus on her business endeavors.
The 19 candidates that beat the Monday, February 7th filing deadline are:
- Charity E. Cramer
- Jordan M. Hines
- Monica P. Alvarez
- Erin Chudzik-Pryor
- Kenneth C. Brown
- Albert Mills
- Kathleen Patterson
- Steven E. Bridgett
- Lisa Davis
- Haneef Salaam
- Albert J. Ryans
- John Johnson, Jr.
- Deborah E. Kraak
- Coby Owens
- Davon M. Hall
- Wesley Smith, Jr.
- Donald A. Farrell
- Gary Linarducci
- Kathleen Perkins
Wilmington City Council is scheduled to review the candidates and interview them on Wednesday and Thursday, February 23rd and 24th.
Council will then recommend a candidate and vote on that candidate. The candidate must receive a majority vote to fill the seat.