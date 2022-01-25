State Rep. Brady arrested for two shoplifting charges

The Newark Police Department confirms two charges of shoplifting against State Rep. Gerald Brady.

Police received a report by an ACME staff member on January 12th, who claimed to see Brady carrying a cartload of goods past the registers, and out to his car, refusing to pay for them.

Additionally, the employee says he recognized Brady from a similar incident in December, which hadn’t been reported to police. In both cases, police report the amount of goods stolen was less than $200.

Newark police issued a warrant for Brady’s arrest Tuesday; Brady immediately turned himself in — he was released by police to appear before court at a later date.

Brady recently announced his resignation from the State House of Representatives, effective February 4th.

His announcement came a week after this alleged incident, and Brady cited recent events triggering his PTSD symptoms as his reason for stepping down.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

