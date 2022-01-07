Wilmington City Councilmember Rysheema Dixon resigns

At-Large City Councilmember Rysheema Dixon is stepping down from Wilmington City Council.

After five years on council, Dixon publicly announced her resignation on Thursday night citing her expanded business endeavors.

Dixon is CEO and President of RD Innovative Planning, a community development consulting business that works with nonprofit organizations and provides personal coaching for entrepreneurs. She founded the company in 2011.

"This is the opportune time for me to kind of move back into my consulting business that is expanding not only in the United States, but also expanding internationally, and I need to take time to get to my full time to my business at this time," said Dixon.

When elected in 2016 to council Dixon was the city’s youngest and first African American woman in an At-Large seat.

She said she’s proud of the legislation she sponsored that passed during her time on council.

"Including just to name a few from the sexual consent health education where we're adding it into the curriculums of public schools, to our banking housing legislation that was actually out of our Healthy Community Subcommittee in the 107th session, and as well as doing our first ever disparity study to be conducted in the history of the city of Wilmington," said Dixon.

Wilmington City Council is requesting letters of interest to fill the at-large vacancy. Candidates can live in any part of the city, must be at least 25, a U.S. citizen, and living in the city for at least a year.

Residents have until February 7 to submit resumes and letters of interest.

You can submit resumes and letters to CouncilVacancy@wilmingtonde.gov, or you can mail them to:

Wilmington City Council Louis L. Redding City/County Building 800 N. French Street, 9th Floor, Wilmington, DE 19801