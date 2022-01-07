Gov. Carney announces new appointments

Gov. John Carney is making some changes to his cabinet this year.

Carney is nominating Claire DeMatteis for the Department of Human Resources secretary. That position has been empty since former secretary Amy Bonner left in September last year.

DeMatteis currently oversees management of federal stimulus dollars. Carney says in the new post she would focus on improving recruitment and retention across state agencies, and solve equity issues. DeMatties previously served as Department of Correction commissioner, where she worked to improve recruitment of correctional officers.

Carney also tapped Delaware Emergency Management Agency director A.J. Schall to oversee implementation of American Rescue Plan investments. Schall will remain in his role at DEMA.

And following recommendations from the White House , Carney named Greg Patterson to serve as the state’s Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator, and manage the $2 billion the state is expected to receive from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Patterson currently serves as the Chief of Staff at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Patterson worked under previous governors Ruth Ann Minner and Jack Markell, as well as at the Department of Justice and Department of Insurance.

