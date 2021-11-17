December Dagsboro election canceled

There will not be an election in Dagsboro next month.

Three seats on its town council were scheduled to be on the ballot in the December 4,2021 election, but the filing deadline passed on November 12, 2021 with only two incumbents and one newcomer filing to run.

Councilpersons Brian Baull and Theresa Ulrich will retain their seats for another two years.

Councilman Patrick Miller decided not to run for re-election, but William Labor filed for that seat and will be sworn in to fill a two-year term.