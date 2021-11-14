The Circle in Georgetown to be lit green for National Philanthropy Day

The Circle in Georgetown will be lit green every night this week.

The Delaware Community Foundation and the Town of Georgetown are teaming up to light up the Circle with green lights for National Philanthropy Day:

“National Philanthropy Day is a way to mark the important role that philanthropy plays in our country and certainly here in our State and down here in Southern Delaware," said Mike DiPaolo, the vice president for Southern Delaware at the DCF. "And we’re so happy to be working again with the Town of Georgetown to recognize that. There’s so many good people doing so many good things down here in Sussex County.”

DiPaolo says recognizing National Philanthropy Day is especially important now - after what nonprofits have gone through during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re all aware of what’s happened because of COVID; the funding resources that were cut, programs that weren't able to happen and fundraisers that had to be canceled," said DiPaolo. "And everyone’s been chipping in and Delaware is such a special place and we look out for our nonprofits, but we could always use this reminder that it really does take all of us. And it takes all of us to respond to a situation like COVID.”

DiPaolo notes that nonprofits throughout the county need the public’s help to reach their fundraising goals so they have the resources needed to continue their work to address issues such as homelessness or hunger.

He says that organizations in Sussex County that the Delaware Community Foundation works with are slowly starting to recover as they’re able to start holding fundraisers again and donations rise.

DiPaolo adds that people can help by responding to year-end appeals they may see in the next two months.

National Philanthropy Day is celebrated every November 15th. It was first recognized in southern California in 1986.

