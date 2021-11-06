Police Chief R.L. Hughes leaving Georgetown

This is the last week on the job for Georgetown’s police chief.

R.L. Hughes has been Georgetown’s chief of police for the past six-and-a-half years.

He’s says he decided to walk away to focus on his education.

“I have decided to leave November 12, after 37 years, 8 months and 12 days as a certified police officer in Delaware," said Hughes. "I’m going to seek out new adventures and maybe see what else is out there. And I am currently working on my doctorate degree so I need to focus some time on that as well.”

Hughes feels he’s leaving the 16-officer Georgetown P-D in good hands and the department is ready for some new leadership.

He says he’s proud the department added a victim services advocate during his tenure , along with a mental health clinician to help officers on calls involving substance abuse disorder and mental health issues in the homeless community.

R.L. Hughes and officers

Hughes credits his officers for allowing him to accomplish a great deal during his tenure in Georgetown.

“Really working and really speaking to the Team GPD is accreditation. Being able to rework our policies and procedures at the police department and to become an accredited agency in Delaware, which is quite an accomplishment for the entire team," said Hughes. "That took a lot of work.

Hughes calls Georgetown a “vibrant” community and he notes that the residents are very much engaged in what’s going on around them and he calls the Town’s future “very bright.”

Captain Ralph Holm will serve as interim chief while the mayor and Town Council search for Hughes’ successor.