President Biden taps Delaware judge for spot on U.S. Court of Appeals

President Biden’s latest list of judicial nominees includes a federal judge from the First State.

Biden has tapped Delaware U.S District Court judge Leonard Stark for a spot on the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Stark has served on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware since 2010 and was the chief judge for that court from 2014 until June of this year.

He previously served as federal magistrate judge and an assistant U.S Attorney in Delaware. He holds degrees from the University of Delaware and Yale Law School. he was also a Rhodes Scholar.

His nomination comes in Biden’s ninth round of judicial nominees. Stark and the other nominees need confirmation from the U.S. Senate.