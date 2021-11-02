© 2021
Politics & Government

Croda loses lawsuit against New Castle County

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT
legal.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

A lawsuit brought by Croda against New Castle County over the landfill height ordinance is dismissed.

Croda’s lawsuit against New Castle County claimed that the ordinance to limit the height of landfills violated its due process rights, and is arbitrary, capricious, and illegal.

The ordinance limits the height of landfills to 140 feet while also requiring a special use review for future industrial uses in heavy industry zoning districts.

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn’s decision to deny Croda’s lawsuit was because it was more than 60 days after notice of the zoning ordinance was published in a local newspaper which is a violation of state law.

Croda filed the complaint on August 17, 2020, almost a year after the ordinance was passed by New Castle County Council.

Because of the ordinance any future changes at Atlas Point - the chemical manufacturing company Croda operates in New Castle – will have to go through the special use permit requirements.

Zurn’s ruling was issued last week.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
