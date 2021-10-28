Delaware State University project seeks input on DNREC outreach

A Delaware State University project is seeking input on ways DNREC can improve public outreach and community engagement.

Starting next month, DSU will host virtual town hall meetings as part of its two-year research project.

Shawn Garvin is the secretary of DNREC; he says this is not the first time the agency has partnered with a university - it’s actually the continuation of a long partnership DNREC has had with Delaware State University dating back to when he worked at the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).

“The Department (DNREC) has been focused on environmental justice for many, many years. But I felt that…and there’s always room for improvement," said Garvin. "And so, as we’re looking at the multifacets of what that means to the department, a big piece of that is how do we engage the communities - particularly environmental justice in underserved communities.”

Garvin says for this research, DSU seeks to identify traditionally underrepresented communities in the state — groups of individuals living in geographic proximity to one another or a dispersed set of people who experience common conditions such as high rates of poverty, racial, ethnic and minority segregation, linguistic isolation and disproportionate environmental stressors.

Garvin hopes to hear from people directly during the town hall meetings.

“Kind of the foundation of all of this is to figure out what are their concerns as it relates to the environment and natural resources," said Garvin. "You know - what are the limitations of our engagement? Where are there gaps that we can improve on in both getting information in and getting information out of the communities.”

Garvin says his agency has a responsibility to Delaware communities and he wants everyone to understand what impacts the environment and natural resources may be playing on the neighborhoods in which they live - on their households and on them as individuals.

Delaware State University President Tony Allen says he believes the university will also benefit.

He says the project will provide research assistantships and internship opportunities to undergraduate students in the University’s Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, while enhancing the outreach component of the core values of the university.

DNREC gave DSU a $249,773 grant earlier this year to conduct the research.

You can find a link to the town halls here.

