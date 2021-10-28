Delaware seeks to build awareness of domestic violence issues

Gov. John Carney puts a spotlight on domestic violence awareness.

Carney signed a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness month in Delaware.

The signing ceremony also allowed advocates of domestic violence awareness to discuss the issue. Attorney General Kathy Jennings says in many cases domestic violence leads to gun violence.

"That's in the stories of victims who are typically women who are shot or killed by abusive intimate partners. The statistics back that up in 2018 alone 13% of Delaware shootings with identified motives involved intimate partner violence."

The pandemic’s impact was also highlighted - as the shelter in place measures often left survivors sheltering in place with their abuser.

Family Court Chief Judge Michael Newell – who chairs the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council – adds there’s been an uptick in domestic violence deaths this year.

"We have a responsibility as a society to protect victims and children from domestic violence. Unfortunately in the first eight months of this year Delaware has experienced 20 domestic violence related fatalities. Based on my recollection this is the highest amount of fatalities in a year in recent times and of course our year is not over yet."

The council also presented its annual Outstanding Service Awards to CHILD Inc., People’s Place II, and the Delaware Family Court.

There are three hotline numbers in all three counties to call if you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence:

