REACH Riverside gets boost from American Rescue Plan Act funds

Gov. John Carney announces the state plans to use some federal funds it received on a mixed-income housing project in Wilmington.

The state will pour $25 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds into the REACH Riverside project to accelerate it from 141 homes to nearly 350 in two years.

REACH Riverside Executive Director Logan Herring says this is another step in his effort to keep fighting for the Riverside community.

"We will continue to be here and beat the drum for a community that hasn't been heard from in a very long time," said Herring. "A couple of months ago we were heard by the Bond Bill, today we're heard by the governor, and tomorrow and for the foreseeable future we will continue to be heard to bring equity and justice to a community until we need to be heard no more."

Construction started last winter. The project expects to deliver 600 units in total when completed.

These federal dollars are on top of the $13 million REACH Riverside received from the state’s Bond Bill with $10 million coming earlier this year. It also received COVID PPP funding to help keep the project on track.

Gov. Carney says it’s a shot in the arm for the project.

"This opportunity presented with the American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better will enable us to supercharge and accelerate the development of these units to bring them online five or six years or sooner than they otherwise would and that's critically important," said Carney.

Carney notes the REACH Riverside project is a holistic approach to revitalizing the Riverside area, and a local example of what President Biden’s Build Back Better plan can look like.