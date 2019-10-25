'Direction Democracy' podcast: Navigating political conspiracy theories

This week, The Green offers the latest edition of the Direction Democracy podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.

This podcast is part of the Center for Political Communications' upcoming National Agenda series – Direction Democracy – which this fall will examine where we’ve been, where we are going, and the current state of democracy in the United States.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication Associate Director/National Agenda series director Lindsay Hoffman and UD Dept. of Political Scienec and International Relations Associate Professor Joanne Miller.

They discuss the ongoing U.S. House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and the role conspiracy theories play in that inquiry and politics in general - as well as how politicians, the media and the public deal with these theories.