Enlighten Me: Celebrating 'Free Speech Week'

Next week is Free Speech Week. The annual event was started in 2005 with the goal of raising public awareness about the importance of freedom of speech and press.

The University of Delaware is among those participating in Free Speech Week, and in this week’s Enlighten Me, UD Associate Communications Professor Jennifer Lambe – who specializes in First Amendment issues –joins us to discuss the state of free speech today.

Lambe is also director of a newly founded project called "The Initiative on Free and Responsible Expression."

More information of UD's Free Speech Week "Conversation with Saudi Arabian Journalist Safa Al Ahmad" is available here and info on the interactive program with PEN America’s Campus Free Speech director, Jonathan Friedman, can be found here.