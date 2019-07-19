DeMatteis takes over Dept. of Correction

Claire DeMatteis was sworn in as Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner this week. She’s been working with DOC staff for the past two years, most recently coordinating reentry initiatives across six state agencies.

Before that, DeMatteis served as a Special Assistant at DOC, helping implement recommendations made by an independent review of the 2017 deadly prison uprising at Vaughn Correctional Center.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller sat down with DeMatties this week to talk about her priorities and issues facing the department.