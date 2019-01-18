© 2021
Politics & Government

2019 State of the State: Lawmaker reaction

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published January 18, 2019 at 5:13 PM EST
Delaware Public Media
Gov. John Carney’s delivered his State of the State address Thursday.   In addition to touting the work his administration did over the past year, he emphasized his new weighted education funding proposal for disadvantaged students and creating a new Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund.  He also backed debate on an assault weapons ban and raising the age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21

After the speech at Legislative Hall,  Delaware chatted with lawmakers from each side of aisle to gauge their reaction.

