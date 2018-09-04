Political Roundtable: Legislative primaries in Delaware

We continue our coverage of this week’s Delaware primary election by digging a bit deeper into the races with Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach and Democrat Darryl Scott.

This discussion focuses on the Democratic and Republican legislative primaries in Delaware .

Kovach, a Republican, is a former North Wilmington State Rep. and New Castle County Council President. he also previously ran for U.S. House. Scott, a Democrat, is a former State Rep from the Dover area.