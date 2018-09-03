© 2021
Political Roundtable: Delaware's Attorney General, State Auditor primaries

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published September 3, 2018 at 12:49 PM EDT
We continue our coverage of this week’s Delaware primary election by digging a bit deeper into the races with Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach and Democrat Darryl Scott.

This discussion focuses on the primaries for Attorney General and State Auditor.

Kovach, a Republican, is a former North Wilmington State Rep. and New Castle County Council President.  he also previously ran for U.S. House.  Scott, a Democrat, is a former State Rep from the Dover area.

