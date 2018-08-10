Candidate Conversations: State Auditor candidate Kathleen Davies

This week, we continue bringing you our series of Candidate Conversations - part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

We are examining the race for State Auditor – and in this interview, Democrat Kathleen Davies.

Davies is making her first bid for elected office. She worked as Chief Administrative Auditor in the State Auditor’s Office for over six years before being dismissed last December – a dismissal that Delaware's Dept. of Labor ruled in June was done without sufficient cause. Another hearing on that matter before Merit Employee Relations Board is scheduled in October.

We’ve reached out to all candidates who have filed to run in the US House and US Senate races, as well as the races for state Attorney General, State Auditor and State Treasurer, and invited them to sit down with us at our studio on the campus of Delaware State University for an interview.

Candidates in each race are being asked the same set of questions to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

In addition to the interviews on The Green, the full interviews will be available to view at Delaware Public Media's website and the Delaware Debates website right through Election Day in November.