Candidate Conversations: State Auditor candidate Dennis Williams

We are examining the race for State Auditor – and in this interview, Democrat Dennis Williams.

Dennis Williams is a former State Representative, representing the 10th District in Northern New Castle County for six years (2009-2015) before losing a 2014 Democratic primary to current State Rep. Sean Matthews. He lost to Matthews again in a 2016 Democratic primary for that seat. Williams also ran twice and lost races Delaware’s U.S House seat in the late 1990s.

