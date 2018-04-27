Front Page Café: Mark Bowden, Dr. Stuart Kaufman and a U.S.-North Korea summit

The University of Delaware Journalism Program’s speaker series – The Front Page Café - returned to the Deer Park Tavern in Newark earlier this month.

Two guests came to the Deer Park Tavern in Newark to discuss the proposed summit between North Korea and the United States, Mark Bowden and Dr. Stuart Kaufman.

Bowden is an author and national correspondent for The Atlantic -who recently wrote a piece entitled "A Trump-Kim Summit: 'Why the Hell Not?,'" Kaufman is a UD Political Science and International Relations professor.

Delaware Public Media is partnering with the UD Journalism Program to bring you Front Page Café – and recorded this edition March 19th.

In the first portion of the program, you’ll hear Bowden and Kaufman discuss their views on a U.S.-North Korea summit. The second portion of the program is the event’s question and answer session.

frontpage_koreapt1.mp3 Front Page Café Part 1 - Mark Bowden and Dr. Stuart Kaufman discuss a possible U.S./North Korea summit. Listen • 18:35