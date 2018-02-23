A conversation with Sen. Tom Carper

Congress is in recess this week. Before the break, lawmakers passed a two year budget deal, but failed to come up with a fix for DACA, and handling the undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children known as Dreamers who face deportation if nothing is done renew the program that allows them to stay in the U.S.

That issue and gun control in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Florida are likely to be front and center when the House and Senate get back to work next week.

Delaware’s senior Senator Tom Carper visited The Green this week to discuss these issues and more.