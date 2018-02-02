Enlighten Me: Political podcast focuses on people over policy

In a political climate that has become increasingly fractured and divisive, politicians at times seem more like partisan caricatures rather public servants

But a former State Senate candidate here in the First State is trying to get beyond the rhetoric to learn more about people holding political office around the country, telling their stories rather than delving into their positions on policy.

Last fall, James Spadola, an Iraq War vet and former Newark policeman, launched Elected Officials of America with the goal of interviewing lawmakers, largely unheralded ones, in all 50 states about why they pursued politics and the adversity many overcame to reach office.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we sat down with Spadola to chat about his podcast.