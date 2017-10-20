© 2021
Politics & Government

Analysis: Biden-Kasich talk partisan politics and loss of civility at UD

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published October 20, 2017 at 4:11 PM EDT
via Univ. of Delaware Livestream
The partisan divide in politics has made it hard to get much of anything accomplished.

The often bitter tenor of debate between Republicans and Democrats have left people in many cases talking past each other rather to each other.

How that divide came to be and what can be done about it was the topic of a conversation between former Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich at the University of Delaware hosted by the Biden Institute and UD’s Center for Political Communication.

Their spirited conversation focused on the breakdown of the norms of civility they say started years ago, and has continued, even accelerated, in recent years

UD Associate Professor of Communication Dannagal Young studies politics and communications and was there for the discussion.  She visited The Green this week to take a deeper look at what they had to say.

