Politics & Government

Legislative Update: Taxes take center stage in Dover

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published June 23, 2017 at 5:57 PM EDT
The clock is ticking on lawmakers , who now have a week to completely erase a $350 million deficit and pass a balanced 2018 state budget.

The battleground this week was taxes, specifically raising Delaware’s personal income tax – where dueling Democratic proposals are on the table.

At the same time, other pieces of key legislation moved ahead as the countdown to June 30th and the end of work for this year reaches the home stretch.

Political reporter James Dawson was on the frontline at Leg Hall all week and visited The Green to provide  a better sense of where things stand. 

