Legislative Update: Lawmakers trade verbal barbs in battle over state budget

The battle over how to deliver a balanced 2018 state budget by the end of the month heated up this week, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers both drawing lines in the sand.

GOP leadership outlined a half dozen spending side demands they’re seeking in exchange for their support on any kind of tax increase to help bridge the state’s budget shortfall.

Democratic leadership called those demands "antics" and "showboating," while offering up its own new tax proposal that took Gov. Carney’s plan a step further by seeking a new bracket for higher wage earners.

Political reporter James Dawson visited The Green to help sort through all of it.