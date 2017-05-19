Legislative Update: Dismantling DEDO, estate tax repeal, and Costal Zone Act changes

Next week, lawmakers in Dover begin a two-week break for budget mark-up and the Memorial Day weekend. Before leaving, they stepped up the pace a bit at Legislative Hall.

Gov. Carney’s proposal to dismantle the Delaware Economic Development Office in favor of a public-private partnership was formally unveiled. We also started to see pieces of what appears to be the budget deal Democratic and Republican leaders have been working with the estate and franchise taxes on the agenda this week. And curtain lifted on something Gov. Carney talked about in his address to the General Assembly in March - a bill to allow more activity in areas protected by the Coastal Zone Act.

Political reporter James Dawson recaps those stories and offers additional perspective.