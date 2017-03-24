Interview with Sen. Tom Carper

It’s been an eventful week in the nation’s capital.

The House GOP’s proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare was unable to find the votes needed to pass in the Republican controlled House and was pulled by GOP leadership without a vote.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faced marathon questioning from senators, including Sen. Chris Coons, at his conformation hearing.

And there’s been ongoing debate over President Trump’s proposed budget and the cuts it includes.

We sat down Friday morning with Sen. Tom Carper to discuss these issues.

(Note: this interview was conducted before the decision not to go forward with a House vote on American Health Care Act -AHCA)