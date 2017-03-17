© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Legislative Update: Carney's prison pivot, DNREC Sec. confirmation, and new bills

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published March 17, 2017 at 2:40 PM EDT
leg_hall_0.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Lawmakers were back in Dover this week, restarting the session after a break for budget hearings.  And after a quiet start in January, things are starting to pick up.  A cabinet nominee was pulled out of limbo and some bills were  introduced.

But perhaps the most notable news this week was the latest moves made in the wake of the February prison hostage stand-off at Vaughn Correctional Facility that left one correctional officer dead.

Our political reporter James Dawson has been tracking it all and offers his perspective .

Politics & Government
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media