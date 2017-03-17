Legislative Update: Carney's prison pivot, DNREC Sec. confirmation, and new bills

Lawmakers were back in Dover this week, restarting the session after a break for budget hearings. And after a quiet start in January, things are starting to pick up. A cabinet nominee was pulled out of limbo and some bills were introduced.

But perhaps the most notable news this week was the latest moves made in the wake of the February prison hostage stand-off at Vaughn Correctional Facility that left one correctional officer dead.

Our political reporter James Dawson has been tracking it all and offers his perspective .