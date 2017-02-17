Candidate Conversations: Kent Co. Levy Court

Some Kent County voters head to the polls next month to fill a vacant Levy Court seat. Two candidates are vying to replace Democrat Brad Eaby in the Second District, after Eaby decided to step down to take a job with the state. The special election to fill Eaby's seat is set for March 21.

Delaware Public Media’s James Morrison recently sat down with both candidates, Democrat Andrea Kreiner and Republican James Hosfelt to discuss the race and the issues they’re focused on.

Kreiner was previously as policy advisor to former Gov. Ruth Minner, and currently owns and operates a sustainability-consulting firm in Dover.

Hosfelt currently sits on Dover City Council and is a former Dover police chief.